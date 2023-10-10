Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

CEV stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

