Electroneum (ETN) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $38.59 million and $399,617.71 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003635 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005689 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000093 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,956,373,211 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

