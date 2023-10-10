ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.67 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $7.67 million and $3,500.34 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00020982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015497 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013432 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,137.11 or 1.00060793 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03900382 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

