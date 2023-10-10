Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0505 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $75,945.76 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00034796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00024248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003018 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,430,155 coins and its circulating supply is 69,430,401 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

