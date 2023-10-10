Eric E. Apperson Acquires 1,408 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) insider Eric E. Apperson purchased 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $14,375.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 96,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,723.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AHH traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. 173,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 32.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 81,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 542,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 28,033 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

