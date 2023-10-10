Ethereum (ETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.27 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. Ethereum has a market cap of $188.43 billion and approximately $5.27 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,566.97 or 0.05709161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00034812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002164 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,250,550 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

