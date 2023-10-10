Everscale (EVER) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $61.50 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $61.50 million and $5.20 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,096,659,308 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

