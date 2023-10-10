Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Shares Down 1.3%

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €16.72 ($17.60) and last traded at €16.90 ($17.79). 634,892 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.12 ($18.02).

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.71 and a 200-day moving average of €18.33.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

