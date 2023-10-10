Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading 3.6% Higher

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary, Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.
