Fellaz Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.66 Billion (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Fellaz token can now be bought for $2.40 or 0.00008758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fellaz has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fellaz has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $584,878.48 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000802 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.
Fellaz Profile
Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,255,913 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fellaz
