First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Position Raised by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $385,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,751. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $82.10.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

