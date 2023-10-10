First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. 603,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,599. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

