First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,950 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 7.5% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. 314,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,915. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

