FlatQube (QUBE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,265.38

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $2,265.38 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.24971307 USD and is down -11.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,186.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

