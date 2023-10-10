Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.23. 1,032,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The company has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a PE ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. Foran Mining has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$4.32.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

