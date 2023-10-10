Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.76% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
