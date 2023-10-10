Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Sells $144,324.11 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BEN traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

