Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Sells $144,324.11 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Franklin Resources Price Performance
BEN traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.30.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.05.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Resources
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.