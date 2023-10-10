GeniuX (IUX) Price Up 37.3% This Week

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. GeniuX has a market cap of $496,415.79 and approximately $82,311.07 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeniuX has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,209,628 tokens. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling GeniuX
