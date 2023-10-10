Golem (GLM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.76 Million

Golem (GLM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Golem has a market cap of $179.33 million and $2.76 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Golem

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

