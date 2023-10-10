Got Guaranteed Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $78,372.92 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

