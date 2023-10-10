Gregg Williams Purchases 87,887 Shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams acquired 87,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $89,644.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 367,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,701.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Gregg Williams acquired 5,452 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $5,452.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Gregg Williams acquired 16,207 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $16,207.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Gregg Williams acquired 1,026 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $1,026.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Gregg Williams purchased 24,088 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $22,883.60.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Gregg Williams purchased 21,028 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $19,345.76.

On Monday, September 18th, Gregg Williams purchased 66,743 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $64,073.28.

On Thursday, September 14th, Gregg Williams purchased 35,036 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $33,284.20.

On Monday, September 11th, Gregg Williams purchased 1,854 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $1,761.30.

On Thursday, September 7th, Gregg Williams acquired 33,700 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,678.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Gregg Williams acquired 4,997 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,647.21.

Vivani Medical Price Performance

Shares of VANI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,275. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical ( NASDAQ:VANI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

Recommended Stories

