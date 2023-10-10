Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 31st

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

