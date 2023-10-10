Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Sunday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Mentis 50,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. Company insiders own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

