Head to Head Comparison: Integrated Ventures (INTV) & Its Peers

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) is one of 92 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Integrated Ventures to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Integrated Ventures and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures Competitors 345 1420 2107 69 2.48

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 33.67%. Given Integrated Ventures’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integrated Ventures has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million -$25.46 million -0.16 Integrated Ventures Competitors $3.31 billion $402.96 million 7.34

This table compares Integrated Ventures and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Integrated Ventures’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures’ peers have a beta of 5.38, suggesting that their average share price is 438% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -659.07% -406.64% -195.02% Integrated Ventures Competitors -136.21% -40.86% -14.66%

Summary

Integrated Ventures peers beat Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately 2,744 miners in Kearney, Nebraska; Tioga, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company is based in Tioga Pennsylvania.

