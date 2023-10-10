Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $32.34 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00034715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00024426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,602 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,601.772118 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04662025 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $41,032,575.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

