Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

NYSE:HXL traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,803. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $79.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

