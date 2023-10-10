HI (HI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $305,693.21

HI (HI) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. HI has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $305,693.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00078071 USD and is down -9.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $365,264.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

