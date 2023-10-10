HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock Price Up 8.8%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 32,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 65,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

HilleVax Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HilleVax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLVX. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,096,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,106,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 3.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 22.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 232,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

