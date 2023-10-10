Horizen Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Horizen has a total market cap of $105.72 million and $5.59 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.44 or 0.00027092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00092870 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00045941 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,215,606 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

