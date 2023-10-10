HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Down 2.4%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $475.43 and last traded at $476.50. Approximately 744,878 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 595,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.76.

HubSpot Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,913,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,088 shares of company stock valued at $24,830,466. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

