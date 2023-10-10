HUNT (HUNT) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, HUNT has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $61.86 million and $1.65 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HUNT

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency, central to the Hunt Town ecosystem. It expedites onboarding and bootstrapping for builders in the Hunt Town guild, granting access to Web3 tools. HUNT serves as the base currency for minting HUNT Building NFTs, the primary currency for Hunt Town tools, and a fair launch token for projects targeting guild members. Co-founded by YoungHwi Cho and Sebastian Kim.”

