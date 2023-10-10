Immix Biopharma (IMMX) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) is one of 987 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Immix Biopharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immix Biopharma and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immix Biopharma N/A -$8.23 million -4.57 Immix Biopharma Competitors $2.10 billion $224.63 million -4.87

Immix Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Immix Biopharma. Immix Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immix Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Immix Biopharma Competitors 5143 17027 42833 823 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings for Immix Biopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Immix Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 282.51%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 84.17%. Given Immix Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Immix Biopharma is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Immix Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immix Biopharma N/A -83.12% -74.60% Immix Biopharma Competitors -2,046.32% -257.19% -30.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Immix Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Immix Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Immix Biopharma has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immix Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immix Biopharma beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease. It has a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with BeiGene Ltd. for a combination Phase 1b clinical trial in solid tumors of IMX-110 and anti-PD-1 Tislelizumab. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

