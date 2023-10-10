Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Ingles Markets has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,156. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

