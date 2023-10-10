InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.99% from the company’s current price.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE IPO traded up C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.69. The company had a trading volume of 163,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,837. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.61. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of C$39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.434635 earnings per share for the current year.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

See Also

