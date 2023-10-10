Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys 145,133 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 145,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,136,357.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,886,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,842,140.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,730 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $455,111.30.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 194,681 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $2,830,661.74.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 88,457 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $1,310,048.17.

On Friday, September 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 133,755 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $1,988,936.85.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 442,590 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $6,461,814.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 74,372 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $1,099,218.16.

On Friday, September 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $8,808.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,271 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $19,192.10.

On Monday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,309 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $94,698.09.

On Thursday, September 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 86,065 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $1,295,278.25.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ECAT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 308,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,887. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

See Also

