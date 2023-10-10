Insider Buying: Schroder Japan Trust plc (LON:SJG) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Schroder Japan Trust plc (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) insider Helena Coles purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($14,198.29).

Schroder Japan Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Schroder Japan Trust stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 230 ($2.82). 73,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,368. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.92 million, a P/E ratio of 884.62 and a beta of 0.56. Schroder Japan Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246 ($3.01). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 221.93.

Schroder Japan Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Schroder Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,923.08%.

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

