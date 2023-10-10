Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BOX Stock Up 1.3 %

BOX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. 1,497,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,541. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.85, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BOX by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,114 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in BOX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,814 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $26,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 727,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

