Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells 33,578 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 33,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $3,391,713.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,618,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,553,270.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,847 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $3,641,338.26.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,305 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $3,133,943.55.

On Monday, October 2nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,175 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $2,618,285.25.

On Thursday, September 28th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,857 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $3,803,114.22.

On Monday, September 25th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $3,506,472.55.

On Monday, August 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 63,358 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $6,314,258.28.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,401 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,909,640.43.

On Thursday, July 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $3,701,289.28.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $141,137.12.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.7 %

FirstCash stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,152. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FCFS. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FirstCash by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

