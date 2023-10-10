Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,042,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,169,431.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 14th, Yoav Landman sold 12,352 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $346,226.56.
  • On Friday, September 8th, Yoav Landman sold 44,217 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,235,422.98.
  • On Tuesday, August 8th, Yoav Landman sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $983,500.00.
  • On Monday, July 17th, Yoav Landman sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,362,600.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 595,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.60.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

