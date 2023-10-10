Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.12. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.50.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

