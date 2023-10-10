Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,245.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 6th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 23,168 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $184,880.64.
- On Wednesday, October 4th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 65,478 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $516,621.42.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $86,800.00.
Zuora Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE ZUO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 948,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.82. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zuora by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,034,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,569 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 22,523.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,085,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZUO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
