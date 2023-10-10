Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CART)

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 20,806 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average daily volume of 10,709 put options.

CART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CART traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,377,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,885. Instacart has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $42.95.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810 over the last quarter.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

