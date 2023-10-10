Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $1,175,168.24 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,175,168.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,606,184.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,124 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $1,165,804.92.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,137,609.91.

On Monday, October 2nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,132,351.11.

On Friday, September 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $1,142,429.72.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $1,152,466.02.

On Monday, September 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $1,154,175.13.

On Friday, September 22nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,125 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $1,159,068.75.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $1,178,192.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $1,191,381.14.

On Friday, September 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,207,249.36.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 646,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,687. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.94.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

