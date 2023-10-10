International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

International Paper has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. International Paper has a payout ratio of 87.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect International Paper to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,346. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Paper by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in International Paper by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

