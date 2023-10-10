Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.33

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.33 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 316666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,428 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,594,000 after acquiring an additional 455,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,976,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,174,168,000,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

