Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICMB Free Report ) by 601.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

