Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $4.50.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
