iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,669 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period.

Shares of IMCG stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,908. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

