James J. Burns & Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 110,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,765 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $104.53. 118,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,768. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

