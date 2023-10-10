James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,145. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

