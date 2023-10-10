James J. Burns & Company LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8,589.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,357 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 376,080 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,968,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,366,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of QLD traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $70.74.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

