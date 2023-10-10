James J. Burns & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 65,584 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1849 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.